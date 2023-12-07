America Ferrera Says Ugly Betty Cast Would Come Back 'in a Heartbeat': 'We Love Each Other So Much'

More than a decade after she graced the halls of Mode, America Ferrera is ready to revisit the role that helped launch her into television fame.

via: Entertainment Weekly

The Barbie star recently voiced her enthusiasm for an Ugly Betty reunion, saying that she would be “thrilled” to reprise her Emmy-winning performance as the eternally plucky Betty Suarez.

“I think there has been like a deep desire there for a long time, because our Ugly Betty family is so close, and so we love each other so much,” Ferrera told Entertainment Tonight. “I think we’d all come back in a heartbeat. You know, I don’t know! It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground. Maybe we’ll figure it out.”

“Betty is my heart,” she added. “I would be thrilled [to play her again].”

Ferrera is not alone in wanting a reunion of the ABC dramedy, which ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010. Rebecca Romijn, who played a trans woman on the series, said she would love to be part of a reboot, though she believes her character “should be cast with a trans actress.”

And last November, Ferrera, Michael Urie, and Vanessa Williams shared an Instagram picture of “Betty and Marc and Wilhelmina” having dinner. Williams had previously explained to EW in 2021 that a reboot might not be in the cards, however, following the death of Silvio Horta the previous year by suicide, leaving ownership of the show’s rights up in the air.

“We love each other, we keep in touch, but, who knows,” Williams said of the Ugly Betty cast.

EW did, however, reunite the cast in 2017 for a 10-year anniversary panel discussion where Ferrera joked about the possibility of a continuation of the show’s story.

“Hulu’s going to pick us up for a two-hour special, so we’re going to find out [what happened],” she said. “That’s not true, but if you tweet it. Everybody here take out your phone. Hashtag: Betty Reboot. We need a hashtag and tweet it out and then we’re going to get Hulu to buy at two-hour special.”