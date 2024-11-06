Amanda Bynes Shares Update on Weight Loss Goal After Gaining 20 Lbs. Due to Depression

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Amanda Bynes has taken to social media to share an update on her health and weight loss journey.

On Nov. 5, the former child star posted on her Instagram Stories a screenshot of her step counter app, revealing that she walked 14,895 steps and 6.60 miles for the day, completing her set workout goal. It also showed that she burned 481 calories, exceeding the amount she needed to burn that day.

“Down 6lbs! 154lbs now,” the 38-year-old wrote of her weight loss progress.

Advertisement

In March, Bynes shared on her Instagram Stories that her mental health struggles, specifically her battle with depression, have impacted her weight recently.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed,” she wrote at the time. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

“I weigh 162 lbs. right now and want to get back to 110 lbs.,” the Hairspray star added.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Bynes admitted that at the height of her career, she dealt with severe body insecurities that led to an Adderall and drug addiction and fed into her decision to quit acting in 2012.

The actress started experimenting with drugs like ecstasy and cocaine, and her goal of losing weight led to an Adderall addiction. After going through similar experiences with her weight and appearance after filming Hall Pass and Easy A in 2010, Bynes decided to quit acting altogether.

The next few years were filled with several arrests for drug possession, a DUI, reckless driving and more.

via: People

Advertisement