Amanda Bynes Seeks Treatment at New Mental Health Facility After 2 Psychiatric Holds

Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center in Orange County, where she’s continuing to work on herself.

via: OK!

According to reports, the Nickelodeon star recently checked herself into a new mental health facility following two instances where she was put under psychiatric hold in the last 6 months.

Sources shared that the She’s the Man alum checked herself into the intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in early July just a week after she checked out of the Los Angeles area mental health facility for outpatient treatment.

The 37-year-old allegedly decided to change her treatment as she wanted more thorough care and a more stable place to live than on her own in her L.A. apartment. She seemingly needed more help than what the outpatient care could provide her.

Her last treatment center, where she was placed after she was taken in by authorities in June, apparently recommended the new facility, where Bynes can socialize and interact with medical professionals as she needs.

The source also explained the 00s icon is under residential treatment getting 24/7 care. She also participates in daily therapy and activities to work on her overall mental well-being.

The insider also insisted that it was Bynes herself decided to enter the center.

As OK! previously reported, Bynes’ recent check in came after a series of health woes that became evident when she was found walking the streets of L.A. unclothed in March.

During her first psychiatric episode, the Hairspray actress was allegedly wandering outside for days before she called the police on herself on March 19.

Bynes’ car was reportedly found in Long Beach, Calif., on March 15, which is 40 miles away from her home and 25 miles from downtown L.A., where she was picked up by police, leading sources to believe she somehow made the multi-mile journey while living on the streets for several days.