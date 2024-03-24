Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Threatens to Take Mama June to 'Court' for Stealing Her Earnings: You Don't 'Give a F---' | lovebscott.com

The drama continues for Mama June Shannon and her kids as daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has some questions about missing money.

via: People

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June revealed that she had taken money from Alana’s Coogan account — a trust where parents of child stars are legally required to deposit a percentage of their earnings — while discussing her plans for college in Colorado.

After the revelation, Alana shared in a confessional, “Mama’s really pissing me off because she’s trying to make everything about her damn self and it’s like where’s my money?… I’m gonna get the truth out of Mama and I will find out where my money is. Mama is not getting a slap on the wrist for this one.”

Mama June’s actions also came as a surprise to her husband Justin Stroud, who shared that he had been left in the dark as well.

“Honestly, I was really hurt because I thought me and June was supposed to be able to tell each other everything and if she knew that it was gonna blow up like this, she should have told me about it,” he explained.

Alana’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird claimed that Mama June was “smart” because she knew to put “the bare minimum” into Alana’s account that was “legally right and then pocketed the rest, Lord knows what she did or where it went.”

She added: “I honestly did not think she could stoop that low.”

Lauryn then pointed out to Mama June that Alana was “the reason you’re famous to begin with.”

Alana broke down in tears after realizing she didn’t know how she’s going to pay for her college education. She then emotionally told Mama June, “You don’t really give a f— that you took our money, that’s the real problem here. That’s the problem.”

When Lauryn accused her mother of being unable to “be honest” about how she spent the earnings, June responded, “I’ve been honest, dumbass.”

A tearful Alana confronted Justin about his knowledge of the situation and he claimed he didn’t know and began to cry.

When the girls challenged their mother about what happened to the money, she admitted she took 80 percent and left 20 percent for Alana. Lauryn said, “I don’t get what you were even paying for, other than drugs.”

In a confessional, Alana threatened to take Mama June to “court” because “something’s gonna happen because you ain’t fitting to just get away with stealing my money, baby.”

Justin was also not over Mama June’s lies. On the car ride back with his wife, he accused her of “still lying” and asked in a confessional for her to “stop lying.”

He then said the “bulls— has to stop. … you’re a f—ing liar” and she said nothing in response.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.