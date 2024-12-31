Alabama Barker Taken to Hospital Over Nicotine Withdrawal

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Alabama Barker is regretting her past use of vape pens … she had a medical scare involving nicotine withdrawal which recently saw her rushed to an L.A.-area hospital.

The daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, 19-year-old Alabama, was taken to the hospital after calling 911, TMZ reported on Monday.

The outlet reported that a panicked Alabama, who quit vaping a month ago, was alone and feeling unwell when she made the emergency call.

Advertisement

The aspiring rapper was transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital and looked over by medical professionals, who told her she was suffering from nicotine withdrawal, per TMZ.

They also advised Alabama, who quit cold turkey, that abruptly stopping smoking vape pens can lead to withdrawals even after only occasional use.

It’s not clear when exactly Alabama was admitted to the hospital.

The Post reached out to Alabama’s rep for comment.

Advertisement

Described by TMZ as being only an occasional vape smoker, Alabama appears to have already been released from the doctor’s care as she was home in time for her birthday on Christmas Eve.

In a TikTok video shared on Dec. 27, the social media star also revealed she recently had the flu.

“I have had the flu, and I’ve not been okay,” she said, adding that she “didn’t get to enjoy [my birthday] because I was so sick but I am back on my feet.”

Advertisement

Alabama continued by revealing her “Christmas haul,” which has been valued at $80,000.

“I am so grateful for all my gifts and I wanted to share because some people requested it,” she added.

The Barker scion reportedly stopped vaping after deciding to pursue a career as a rap artist more seriously. Individuals in the music industry had supposedly advised her to quit, stressing the damage that vaping could have on her voice.

Alabama released her music video for her rap track “Vogue” on Dec. 13. Featuring cameos from her famous dad and her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, “Vogue” was her first music video.

Advertisement

Alabama and Kardashian sit in a limousine with sunglasses on before being approached by paparazzi, which prompts them to shed the shades and fan themselves with $100 bills. Later, Alabama is seen strutting down a catwalk while lip-synching and dressed in a skin-tight full-body suit.

via: NY Post