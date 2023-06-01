Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test, Didn't Believe He Could Impregnate Anyone

Al Pacino is going to be a father again at 83 years old. The legendary actor is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant, his representative confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday.

Pacino has been romantically linked with Alfallah, a producer, since April 2022.

TMZ is now reporting that Al was so shocked by the news he requested a DNA test.

The 83-year-old actor, we’re told, had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman. We’re told Al had no idea until 2 months ago that 29-year-old Noor Alfallah was pregnant, and when he found out he was “shocked.”

Our sources say Al doubted at first the baby was his and wanted a DNA test. We’re told Noor obliged and the test showed he was indeed the dad.

TMZ broke the story … Noor is 8 months pregnant. It will be Al’s 4th child.