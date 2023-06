DC Young Fly’s longtime partner Ms Jacky Oh! has died.

TMZ reported, the MTV Wild ‘N Out star reportedly died in Miami, where she was undergoing a “mommy makeover” surgery, according to a since-deleted social media post. Her cause of death is not yet known. Jacky, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, leaves behind DC, who she had been dating since 2015, and the couple’s three young children Nova, Nala, and Prince.

RIP.