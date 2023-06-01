Armie Hammer Won't Be Charged for Alleged Sexual Assault, Actor Shares Statement

Armie Hammer is no longer facing sexual assault charges.

via: AceShowbiz

The 36-year-old actor was identified as a suspect in the case back in 2021, but Tiffiny Blacknell, the director of the bureau of communications at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, has now confirmed that he won’t face sexual assault charges.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE , Blacknell explained that the case had been dropped “due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

She added, “Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services.”

The actor has always denied the allegations made against him. However, his accuser, a woman identified as Effie, as confessed to being “disappointed” by the outcome of the investigation. Speaking to CNN, she explained, “I felt a duty to speak out and file a report in order to try to hold Armie accountable for all the harm and trauma he has caused me and in order to protect other women from experiencing similar abuse.”