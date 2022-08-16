Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Haughton Announces Birth of Baby Boy [Photo]

Congratulations are in order for Adrienne Bailon and Israel Haughton.

The Actress, Singer and TV Host, took to Instagram to announce that she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband.

She shared a photo and captioned it:

“Ever James

For this child we have prayed

Just to hear our baby cry

Skin to skin and face to face

Heart to heart and eye to eye…

Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!

#HappilyEverHoughton”

Sending so much love the the Houghton family.