Adidas Launches Investigation Into Kanye’s Alleged Misconduct Following Yeezy Employee Claims

Following explosive allegations of Kanye West’s misconduct during his time at Adidas, the company is launching an investigation.

via Complex:

Per CNBC, the German sportswear brand announced in a statement on Thursday that the company will look into allegations that Ye repeatedly subjected his staff to “hardcore” pornography during work hours. “It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” said Claudia Lange, head of media relations for Adidas. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

According to a report from Rolling Stone published earlier this week, an open letter issued by former high-ranking Yeezy employees to the executive board members and CEO of Adidas detailed various instances of misconduct. The company was asked to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” as well as a “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked under him.

In the letter, it wss alleged that Ye frequently discussed porn, played explicit videos during staff meetings, showed intimate photographs of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and played his own private sex tapes. The company has been accused of brushing his behavior under the carpet.

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo fucking another girl in the ass,” one past collaborator said. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.” Another employee said that Kanye wanted to make a sneaker that he could ejaculate into, while another said that there had been an atmosphere of “oversexualized behavior” since the beginning of Yeezy’s partnership with Adidas.

Kanye’s relationship with Adidas was terminated in October after Ye continued to share anti-Semitic comments the company described as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” Following the split, it was announced Adidas is expected to lose roughly $246 million (or 250 million euros) in net income.

