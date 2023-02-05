Adele Reveals Plans to Attend Super Bowl: ‘I’m Going Just for Rihanna’ [Video]

Adele will be rooting for Rihanna from the sidelines at the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona on Feb. 12, during the pop star’s highly-anticipated halftime show.

via: Billboard

During her Las Vegas residency show on Friday (Feb. 3), the British songstress revealed to the audience that she’ll be attending the big game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. But it’s not because she’s interested in watching the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m going just for Rihanna,” Adele joked with an audience member at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was caught on video and shared on social media. I don’t give a flying f—.”

“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ — Tin?| vegas era? (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023

Next Sunday’s newly rebranded Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show — produced by DPS with Roc Nation — will mark Rihanna’s first live performance in five years.

The 34-year-old pop star, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, is still fresh off releasing her first pieces of new music in six years with “Lift Me Up,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 last November, and “Born Again” as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Super Bowl Halftime Show musical director Adam Blackstone recently teased what’s in store for RiRi’s big return.

“The story that she wants to tell is, ‘Let’s be epic.’ Let’s let this be a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before,” Blackstone, who previously worked with Rihanna on her Savage x Fenty fashion shows, told Good Morning America on Jan. 31. “We’re forcing the concert in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world.”

As for potential onstage collaborations, Blackstone kept his lips sealed, but assured, “I think you’ll be in for a surprise.”