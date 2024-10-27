Home > NEWS

Adele Interrupts Las Vegas Show For Tearful Embrace With Surprise Guest Céline Dion [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

British singing star Adele has always waxed lyrical about how much she admires the talent of fellow balladeer Céline Dion.

Dion, 56, was one of many people in attendance at the “Hello” singer’s recent concert in Las Vegas.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Adele is seen bursting into tears after spotting the Canadian musician in the crowd.

The Grammy-winner – dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble – then proceeded to greet Dion over a barrier, embracing her in a big hug.

Dion then kissed Adele’s hand before letting her go and taking her seat once again, before dabbing at her teary eyes with a tissue.

“Give it up for Miss Celine Dion,” said Adele, prompting the music legend to stand up to the thunderous cheers of fans in the audience.

Speaking to the BBC, a concert-goer called Nasser, who captured the moment on his phone, said: “This truly felt like she was proudly handing the keys to Adele. And when Adele gave her that hug, everyone felt what they felt.”

The Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace, where Adele is currently hosting her concert residency, was originally built for Dion’s 2003 debut residency.

Their mutual admiration for one another is well-documented, with Adele having previously shown off her most prized posession: a used piece of Dion’s chewing gum that she got framed.

Last month, Adele announced that she would be taking an extended break from music after she concludes her Las Vegas residency in November.

via: The Independent

