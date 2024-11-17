Adele Flashes Engagement Ring from Fiancé Rich Paul While Performing at Las Vegas Residency [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

She’s engaged and proud.

Adele flashed her huge sparkler of an engagement ring during one of her recent concerts in her ongoing Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace.

The Rolling In the Deep singer, 36, held up her hand during her performance of I Drink Wine and the ring was nearly visible from space.

As she held her hand with the ring up, she sang the lines, ‘I need some substance in my life, somethin’ real/somethin’ that feels true.’

Adele shows off her beautiful engagement ring ?

©? @adelllylove pic.twitter.com/oS3fRgr1dF — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) November 17, 2024

And she’s found that in her sports agent fiancé Rich Paul, who she has been dating since 2021.

She has done the same move with her rings every time she has sung the song since getting engaged back in August.

The Klutch Sports Group founder, 42, proposed in the singer’s hometown of Tottenham in North London.

During her Munich residency that same month, Adele told fans she was ‘getting married’ and flashed her diamond ring.

She read a sign in the audience which read ‘will you marry me?’

Adele responded: ‘I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married,’ and to rapturous applause as she brandished her engagement ring.

The Someone Like You singer previously announced that she would be taking a long break from music when her Las Vegas residency ends later this month.

It brings up the question that Adele is preparing to free up space to have a baby with Rich Paul.

In the past she has shared hopes to have a daughter and already has 12-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

On stage at her Las Vegas residency in May, Adele told fans she wanted to have a baby ‘once she was done with all obligations and her shows.

She said: ‘Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

via: Daily Mail