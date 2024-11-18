Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Claims He’s Called Racial Slur Before Assault Arrest [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Adam “Pacman” Jones is telling his side of his recent arrest.

On Saturday, November 15, Adam Jones a.k.a. Pacman was arrested for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer in Arlington, Texas. The incident occurred after Jones attended the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium.

TMZ released a video showing Jones being escorted out of Lowes Arlington Hotel in a black outfit and cowboy hat. According to the Arlington Police Department, Jones was involved in an altercation at the hotel.

“The officer stepped between them and told Mr. Jones that if he tried to fight again, he would be arrested,” the police report states. “A short time later, another fight broke out in the bar area, again involving Mr. Jones. While the officer and hotel security were working to separate the individuals involved, Mr. Jones hit the officer on her arm. At that point, she informed Mr. Jones she was placing him under arrest for Assault on a Peace Officer.”

Jones, 41, claims that he was called a racial slur in the moments leading up to his arrest. He shared a video on Instagram in which someone inside the hotel can be heard using the n-word.

“We must talk about this,” Jones captioned the clip, hinting that he would provide more details on Tuesday.

Jones spent 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 to 2017. The arrest in Texas is not the first legal issue he has faced. In 2007, he was suspended for the entire season and part of 2008 for off-the-field conduct.

