Home > NEWS

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Claims He’s Called Racial Slur Before Assault Arrest [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Adam “Pacman” Jones is telling his side of his recent arrest.

On Saturday, November 15, Adam Jones a.k.a. Pacman was arrested for alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer in Arlington, Texas. The incident occurred after Jones attended the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium.

TMZ released a video showing Jones being escorted out of Lowes Arlington Hotel in a black outfit and cowboy hat. According to the Arlington Police Department, Jones was involved in an altercation at the hotel.

Advertisement

“The officer stepped between them and told Mr. Jones that if he tried to fight again, he would be arrested,” the police report states. “A short time later, another fight broke out in the bar area, again involving Mr. Jones. While the officer and hotel security were working to separate the individuals involved, Mr. Jones hit the officer on her arm. At that point, she informed Mr. Jones she was placing him under arrest for Assault on a Peace Officer.”

Jones, 41, claims that he was called a racial slur in the moments leading up to his arrest. He shared a video on Instagram in which someone inside the hotel can be heard using the n-word.

Advertisement

“We must talk about this,” Jones captioned the clip, hinting that he would provide more details on Tuesday.

Jones spent 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 to 2017. The arrest in Texas is not the first legal issue he has faced. In 2007, he was suspended for the entire season and part of 2008 for off-the-field conduct.

via: AceShowbiz

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Quincy Shares Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter While Seemingly Shading Father Al B. Sure

By: Walker
NEWS

Jamie Foxx Honors Quincy Jones at Governors Awards 2 Weeks After His Death: His ‘Impact’ Will ‘Never Be Forgotten’

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Angelina Jolie ‘Could be Left Broke’ By Epic Court War Over Vineyard With Ex Brad Pitt: ‘She’s Already Selling her Car!’

By: Walker
NEWS

Bethenny Frankel Slams ‘Piece of Trash’ ‘RHONY’ Reboot, Tells Bravo to Bring Back Luann, Sonja, Dorinda and Ramona [Video]

By: Walker
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Legends Aren’t Born, They’re Made: Queer Icons Who Have Changed the Music Industry

By: Singleton
NEWS

Mac Miller’s Long-Lost ‘Balloonerism’ Album Could Be On The Way, According To A 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Teaser

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Federal Prosecutors Provide Evidence Diddy Paid Off Kalenna Harper

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake ‘Curse’ Struck Again Lost $355k Betting On Mike Tyson Against Jake Paul

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s House Heading to Auction Dec. 3

By: Walker
NEWS

ICYMI: Charli XCX SNL Revives Viral Domingo Sketch, Mocks Trump’s Cabinet Picks [Video]

By: LBS STAFF