Active Shooter Reported in Atlanta with Multiple People Injured, Suspect at Large

An ongoing shooting situation Wednesday at a hospital facility in Atlanta has left multiple people injured.

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away. We will communicate via social media and our website with updates. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Update as of 1:30p – There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation. (1/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (3/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police cautioned, “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Anyone in the area is urged to shelter in place.

This is a developing story.