  1. Home
  2. News

Active Shooter Reported in Atlanta with Multiple People Injured, Suspect at Large

May 03, 2023 10:37 AM PST

An ongoing shooting situation Wednesday at a hospital facility in Atlanta has left multiple people injured.

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

Police cautioned, “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Anyone in the area is urged to shelter in place.

This is a developing story.

Share This Post

Tags:atlantaShooting