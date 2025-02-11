BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 3 hours ago

If you thought the “A” in LGBTQIA+ was for Ally, you were close, and diving into this topic will make you a better one! The LGBTQIA+ community is comprised of various identities, and “Ace” is one of them. Ace is short for asexual, which in a general sense means not experiencing sexual attraction. Asexuality is real, valid, and just as important as any other identity, even though it is often overlooked or misunderstood. The more people understand what it means to be Ace, the more inclusive and accepting the world can be.

What is Asexuality?

Being asexual can mean not experiencing sexual attraction, but that doesn’t mean someone doesn’t want love, relationships, or deep connections. Asexuality exists on a spectrum — some Aces never feel sexual attraction, while others experience it rarely or under certain conditions. Aces can still have romantic relationships, fall in love, and experience intimacy in ways that work for them.

Different Identities on the Asexual Spectrum

Asexuality is not one-size-fits-all. Below, find the different identities within the Ace spectrum.

Graysexual (Gray-A) : Experiences sexual attraction only occasionally or in specific situations.

: Experiences sexual attraction only occasionally or in specific situations. Demisexual : Experiences sexual attraction only after forming a deep emotional bond.

: Experiences sexual attraction only after forming a deep emotional bond. Aegosexual: May like the idea of sex in theory but does not personally want to engage in it.

Just because someone is an Ace doesn’t mean they don’t want relationships. Many Aces want love, companionship, and emotional closeness — just without the sexual aspect! Also, an Ace doesn’t necessarily mean hetero-asexual. Each letter in the LGBTQIA+ acronym can come before Ace/Asexual. There is also a queerplatonic term for those who have a deep emotional connection with another person of the same gender without being romantically involved. These terms may continue to expand in the future.

Asexuality vs. Aromanticism

Asexuality and aromanticism are different but sometimes can intertwine. Aromantic people can sometimes not feel the desire or inclination to form romantic relationships with others, while Aces can not feel the need to engage in sexual activities. Again, these exist on a spectrum. Some people identify as both asexual and aromantic, while others identify as Ace’s but still desire romantic relationships. Attraction comes in different forms, and everyone experiences it (or doesn’t) in their own way.

Challenges Asexual People Face

Similar to various identities, Aces face several challenges. Below, we list some of the most common challenges Aces face.

Not Being Taken Seriously : Some people believe asexuality isn’t real or that it’s just a phase. This invalidation can make Aces feel isolated and misunderstood, leading to frustration and a lack of support and pride in how they express their love.

: Some people believe asexuality isn’t real or that it’s just a phase. This invalidation can make Aces feel isolated and misunderstood, leading to frustration and a lack of support and pride in how they express their love. Pressure to Fit In : Society places a huge emphasis on sex, and Aces may feel pressured to conform. Media, peer expectations, and even relationship norms often assume sexual attraction as a given, which can make Aces feel out of place.

: Society places a huge emphasis on sex, and Aces may feel pressured to conform. Media, peer expectations, and even relationship norms often assume sexual attraction as a given, which can make Aces feel out of place. Harmful Myths : Some believe Aces are “broken” or just “haven’t met the right person,” which is frustrating and hurtful. These misconceptions can lead to feelings of giving in while in relationships or attempts to “fix” someone who is perfectly fine as they are.

: Some believe Aces are “broken” or just “haven’t met the right person,” which is frustrating and hurtful. These misconceptions can lead to feelings of giving in while in relationships or attempts to “fix” someone who is perfectly fine as they are. Lack of Representation : Asexuality is rarely represented in media, making it harder for Aces to find relatable role models. This can contribute to feelings of invisibility and make self-acceptance more challenging.

: Asexuality is rarely represented in media, making it harder for Aces to find relatable role models. This can contribute to feelings of invisibility and make self-acceptance more challenging. Medical and Psychological Misunderstanding: Some Aces face skepticism from doctors or therapists who may wrongly attribute their identity to trauma or a medical condition rather than being natural for them.

Why Ace Visibility Matters

Asexuality is a valid part of the LGBTQIA+ community and deserves recognition. Spreading awareness helps Aces feel seen and respected and encourages them to embrace how they choose to love. It also challenges harmful myths and makes the world more educated and accepting. Understanding and supporting Ace people is an essential step toward ensuring that everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community feels valued and included.

