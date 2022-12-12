Abbott Elementary, White Lotus Lead 2023 Golden Globes TV Nominees

After a 2021 controversy over diversity issues and ethical standards in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes’ redemption tour took its next step Monday, with Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez from NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” announcing the nominees for the 80th annual awards.

The broadcaster dropped the Globes telecast last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation highlighted the organization’s ethical and financial failures and revealed that none of the then-87 members were Black.

According to the association, Globe voters are now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse — with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

Last year’s awards were presented in a small-scale event with no live stream or telecast.

This year’s Jerrod Carmichael-hosted ceremony is set to air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock. Scroll down to see the full list of this year’s TV nominees.

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

SUPPORTING ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

SUPPORTING ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus