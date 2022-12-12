Abbott Elementary, White Lotus Lead 2023 Golden Globes TV Nominees

After a 2021 controversy over diversity issues and ethical standards in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes’ redemption tour took its next step Monday, with Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez from NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” announcing the nominees for the 80th annual awards.
The broadcaster dropped the Globes telecast last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation highlighted the organization’s ethical and financial failures and revealed that none of the then-87 members were Black.
According to the association, Globe voters are now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse — with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.
Last year’s awards were presented in a small-scale event with no live stream or telecast.
This year’s Jerrod Carmichael-hosted ceremony is set to air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock. Scroll down to see the full list of this year’s TV nominees.
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
DRAMA ACTRESS
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
DRAMA ACTOR
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTOR
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
SUPPORTING ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
SUPPORTING ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus