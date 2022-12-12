Comedian Mark Curry Claims He Was Racially Profiled While Staying At Colorado Hotel [Video]

Comedian Mark Curry said Friday he was racially profiled by staffers while staying at a hotel in Colorado.

via: BET

According to the 26-minute Instagram video posted by Curry, the 61-year-old, who was staying at The Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado for a comedy gig, where he says two employees profiled him.

“Black man and a Hotel Lobby, it’s impossible that he has a room here. No, I have a suite! He walks up to me with no badge on,” Curry captioned his post . “I don’t know who this man is. And asked to see my hotel key Wyndham racism.719-323-2000 call them please Jhon Crab, head of security and head of maintenance at the same time.”

In the video, Curry is seen drinking a cup of coffee when two Mining Exchange staffers, when one— who was white and not wearing a name badge and claimed to be a staff member — asked Curry if he was a guest.

The other employee — who was Black– also accused Curry of pulling “the race card.”

Since the incident, The Mining Exchange hotel has issued a public apology to Curry.

“We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all guests and employees. We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only our sincere apologies but a full refund of his stay and an invitation to return, at no cost, anytime in the future,” said general manager Neil Cramm, according to Colorado Springs Indy.

Adding, “As a respected community partner, we are also using this opportunity to revisit training with our staff, helping to ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values. The Mining Exchange plays a special role in the Colorado Springs community and we will continue working each and every day to ensure that our hotel remains a space that is open and welcoming to all.