Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Score Golden Globe Music Nominations

Rihanna ended her six-year music hiatus in late October with the powerful ballad “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack — and tacked on “Born Again” for good measure. Taylor Swift clocked the biggest first-week tallies since 2015 and monopolized the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 with Midnights. Lady Gaga won another Grammy with Tony Bennett and set out on her Chromatica Ball tour. And now, the powers that be at the 2023 Golden Globes are supposed to choose between them.

Rihanna shares her nomination with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson and Afrobeats star Tems. Gaga, who won best actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for her role in FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel in 2016 and best original song for “Shallow” in 2019 for A Star Is Born, is nominated alongside frequent collaborator BloodPop for “Hold My Hand.” Swift wrote “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing alone and has previously earned best original song nods for “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance and “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games.