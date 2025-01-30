A$AP Rocky Tells A$AP Relli to ‘Stop Making Sh*t Up’ in Alleged Text Exchange After Altercation

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

A screenshot of an alleged text exchange between ASAP Rocky and ASAP Relli, hours after their altercation, was shown in court on Wednesday as part of the rapper’s ongoing assault trial.

Relli’s messages claimed that Rocky tried to kill him. He said it happened during a meeting in Hollywood. The meeting was supposed to settle their long-standing beef. Relli claimed that Rocky set him up, but the rapper wasted no time denying the accusation. “I tried to do what?? … Stop making s*** up Rell,” Rocky texted back, dismissing the claims as false.

Relli then suggested that the shooting had been captured on video, prompting Rocky to respond angrily. “Now u trynna extort n***** talkin bout i shot at u n shot u 4 times and all type of nonsense, u a phony and u dont have the best intentions,” he wrote. “Stop texting me n stop calling my manager and call police if i ‘shot’ @ u u weirdo.”

Advertisement

Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, defended his client. He argued that the gun Rocky carried was a prop weapon. It was incapable of firing live rounds. Tacopina further insisted that Relli’s accusations were baseless and part of an extortion attempt aimed at the rapper.

During Relli’s testimony, Rihanna, Rocky’s partner and mother of his children, sat in the front row of the courtroom. This marked her first appearance during the trial, where she was joined by Rocky’s mother and sister in the gallery.

via: Hot97