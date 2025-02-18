A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty in Gun Trial

BY: Walker Published 6 minutes ago

A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday found A$AP Rocky Not Guilty in connection with a 2021 shooting that stemmed from a heated exchange with his onetime friend and bandmate.

This concludes a three-week trial during which prosecutors painted the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, as an aggressive attacker who shot his childhood friend, rapper Terell Ephron, over a disagreement.

“This is not a difficult case,” Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec said in his closing argument Thursday. “The question for you to answer in this case boils down to really just one question. … And that is did Mr. Mayers, the man at the table, did he use a real gun or did he use a fake gun. Was it a real gun or was it a fake gun? Nothing else is in dispute.”

The defense argued that Ephron, who goes by the name A$AP Relli, was envious of the hip-hop star and had assaulted him twice on the night of the shooting. Attorney Joe Tacopina said in his closing arguments that Mayer carried a prop gun when he did not have security and fired to stop Ephron from attacking one of their friends.

Rihanna, Mayers’ partner, was seen arriving to court with their two children ahead of Thursday’s closing arguments, according to video obtained by TMZ. She returned to court on Friday.

The rapper pleaded not guilty and decided not to take the stand at his trial. He also turned down a pre-trial plea deal that would have led to 180 days in jail.

“I want my right not to testify,” he told Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold last week.

Mayers and other members of his A$AP rap collective were walking near a Hollywood hotel when Mayers allegedly pulled a semiautomatic pistol from his waistband, pointed it toward Ephron, and said, “I’m going to kill you,” prosecutors said. The two were meeting to settle a dispute. Mayers was accused of firing twice in Ephron’s direction. He told police that he believed one of the bullets grazed his hand.

Ephron testified that Mayers was aiming down when he fired the first shot.

“When he shot the first shot, I felt my hand hot, so I grabbed [A$AP] Illz, used him as a shield. He’s going around trying to shoot me between Illz,” Ephron said to the court, referring to another member of the rap collective. “I’m just trying not to get hit at this point.”

Ephron said Mayers was running toward him the second time he shot.

“He’s running and shooting,” Ephron testified.

A$AP Twelvyy, whose real name is Jamel Phillips, testified that Mayers carried a prop gun because he had been the victim of violent incidents, including home invasions and a stabbing in 2018.

“I know he had to get a whole new security staff. And also I know he walked around with a prop gun, like a starter pistol,” Phillips said.

He accused Ephron of being the aggressor, claiming he grabbed and shook Mayers on the night of the shooting. Phillips testified that when Mayers pulled the weapon, Ephron allegedly said, “Shoot that fake … gun.”

Rocky’s tour manager, the final witness to testify, also said it was a prop gun.

via: NBC News

ASAP ROCKY HAS BEEN FOUND NOT GUILTY. He jumped into Rihanna’s arms? pic.twitter.com/q1fzLY5onP — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) February 19, 2025

A jury has ACQUITTED A$AP Rocky of two counts of first-degree assault with a semiautomatic firearm for his Nov. 6, 2021, confrontation with Terell "Relli" Ephron in Hollywood. The verdict is he's NOT GUILTY on both counts. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 19, 2025

