A3 Artists Agency “Ceasing Ongoing Operations” Following Sale Of Digital & Alternative Divisions To Gersh | lovebscott.com

A3 Artists Agency is shuttering.

via: Deadline

Little more than a month after finalizing the sale of its digital and alternative divisions to Gersh, A3 Artists Agency is closing its doors for good, Deadline has learned.

In a Friday afternoon email to staff reviewed by Deadline, A3 COO Todd Quinn said, “After careful consideration and evaluation of our circumstances, we regret to announce that A3 will be ceasing its ongoing operations effective end of day Monday, February 12, 2024.” Added Quinn, “This decision was not made lightly and comes after extensive analysis. Despite our best efforts, we find ourselves unable to continue operating in a sustainable manner.”

Sources told Deadline that this was a unilateral decision on Bold’s part which caught everyone by surprise. The move brings to an end the run of an agency established (as Abrams Artists Agency) all the way back in 1977, which Adam Bold took over as Chairman in 2018. There’s still some administrative work to be done, we’re told, including the processing of checks. Additionally, sources said, there will be an effort to launch a new company and bring all agents and clients still with A3 under it.

Deadline was first to report that A3 was in talks to sell key divisions to Gersh back in September 2023. The deal was the first for Gersh following private equity firm Crestview Partners’ move to take 45% stake in the agency last May, and when it went through, it was announced that 25 A3 agents and around 45 additional staffers would be transitioning over.