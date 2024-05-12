Soulja Boy Doubles Down On His Disrespect Toward 21 Savage And Metro Boomin | lovebscott.com

Soulja Boy went on social media and viciously slammed Metro Boomin for his 12-year-old tweet that disparages him. Not only that, 21 Savage caught some strays as well.

After an old Metro Boomin tweet resurfaced, stating, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Your phone rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down,” Soulja sent direct shots at him on Instagram Live.

Not taking lightly to the bold claims by the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” recording artist, 21 Savage responded to the clip on DJ Akademiks page, asking, “Or what?” After catching wind of the response, Soulja Boy headed to Twitter to fire off some disrespectful posts at Metro Boomin.

In a series of posts, he said, “Or I’m slapping the s**t out of him and Metro.” In another tweet, he stated, “You was tryna send me beats too p**sy a** boy,” sharing screenshots of unread direct messages from 2012-2013. Many believe he went too far after wishing Metro Boomin a “Happy Mothers Day,” knowing that the famed producer’s mother passed away recently.

I don’t give a fuck!!!! It’s always cool when a nigga come at me but when I defend myself it’s too much huh?! Fuck that nigga mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name bitch! — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 12, 2024

Happy mothers day @MetroBoomin — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 12, 2024

He continued to berate the St. Louis-raised producer, claiming, “I don’t give a f**k!!!! It’s always cool when a n**ga come at me, but when I defend myself it’s too much huh?! F**k that n**ga mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name, b**ch!”

I’ll beat the fuck out you @MetroBoomin and @21savage sign the boxing ? contract since u pussy niggaz so tough!!! — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 12, 2024

After asking 21 Savage and Metro Boomin to sign a boxing agreement, he tweeted, “All the streams, sales, money and fame not gon’ bring your mom back, Metro Boomin, was it worth it? I can say f**k this money and fame s**t and still be a boss, can you?”

All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? I can say fuck this money and fame shit and still be a boss can you? — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 12, 2024

Moments later, he followed his Twitter tirade with a lengthy Instagram Live where he told 21 Savage that he would beat him up or “smoke” him depending on how he wanted to handle it. Soulja Boy said, “Go back to the UK, boy. We don’t want you. I never liked you, and I have never seen you in Atlanta. You are not in the streets; I really am.”

via: Rap-Up

Big Draco goes off on Metroboomin for tryna play him 12 years ago pic.twitter.com/HJhogYW2Qx — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 12, 2024