O.J. Simpson Denies Report He's in Hospice Care: 'All Is Well' [Video] | lovebscott.com

O.J. Simpson wants people to know “all is well.”

via People:

The former football player, 76, responded to a report by WPLG on Friday stating that he has “been reportedly telling his friends and family that he’s been hearing rumors that he’s in hospice care.”

“Hey, X world! Hospice? Hos-pice?! You talkin’ about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” said Simpson in a video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter. After adding that “you can’t trust the media,” he continued by announcing that he was in Las Vegas and would be “hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl.”

“All is well, you know? So hey guys, take care. Have a good Super Bowl weekend,” said Simpson to close off the video. WPLG reported that Simpson is currently undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer. PEOPLE has reached out to Simpson’s representative for comment.

Although Simpson did not deny or confirm the diagnosis in his new social media upload, he previously revealed in a May 2023 video on X that he had completed treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

“In recent years — really recent years — I unfortunately caught cancer, and so I had to do the whole chemo thing,” he explained in the four-minute clip. Simpson said that he had been told by those closest to him that he would experience “nausea.” He said he started smoking marijuana to help and only experienced nausea twice.

“I’m over the COVID stuff. I’m sorry, I mean chemo. I’m over that I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I’m over the chemo,” said Simpson. “I only got nausea on two occasions, and it only lasted about two or three minutes, so I thought the pot really helped me with the unfortunate side of catching cancer.”

The former athlete ended his video by saying he’s “healthy now.” “It looks like I beat it. I’m happy about that,” he said.

See his video below.