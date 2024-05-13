50 Cent Responds to Diddy's Son King Combs After Threatening Diss Song | lovebscott.com

King Combs has shared a diss track aimed at 50 Cent in which he addresses the backlash his father, Diddy, is facing amid several ongoing alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits.

On the song, King explicitly calls out 50 for taunting the Bad Boy boss and the rest of the Combs family as they face numerous allegations involving sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n-gga, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these Eminems and they gon’ die tryin,’” the 26-year-old warns.

He also spits: “I dare one of you n-ggas scream out ‘no Diddy,’” referencing the “pause”-inspired phrase made popular by 50 Cent during his relentless trolling campaign against Puffy.

As expected, 50 did not take long to respond to the jab, posting a picture on Instagram of King performing with his father on stage.

He then sarcastically commented: “I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac LOL.”

The G-Unit founder then rehashed the sexual assault allegations against King (real name Christian Combs) and posted pictures of the alleged victim’s injuries.

He also wrote: “Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!”

But 50 wasn’t done there. He later highlighted lyrics from “Pick a Side” where King raps: “Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys ran in both of our cribs/ Too bad they ain’t know we ’bout to run next door ’cause that’s the one they missed.”

In his caption, 50 wrote: “Now why would you say some shit like this [facepalm emoji] when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL.”

via: HipHopDX