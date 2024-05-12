Van Hunt Salutes Halle Berry on Mother's Day with Cheeky Photo: 'I Wasn't S'posed to Post That!' | lovebscott.com

Halley Berry is mother to two kids, 16-year-old daughter Nahla and 10-year-old son Maceo from previous relationships.

Van Hunt is celebrating Halle Berry with a sweet — and sexy — tribute.

On Sunday, May 12, the singer-songwriter, 54, shared a post on Instagram in honor of girlfriend Berry, 57, on Mother’s Day. In the photo, the Catwoman alum can be seen posing nude on a balcony, surrounded by plants as she faces her body away from the camera and gives a sultry look over her shoulder.

“Happy Mother’s day from the bottom… of my heart,” Hunt joked in the post’s caption, adding, “Oh s—, I wasn’t s’posed to post that!”

“Butt…u hav to admit thassa bada–… mutha right there!” he concluded the caption.

Berry and Hunt — who first went public with their relationship in September 2020 — have three kids between them. The actress is mom to 16-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with her ex Gabriel Aubry, and 10-year-old son Maceo-Robert, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Hunt is a father to a teenaged son, Drake.

Although the pair aren’t married — though Barry has teased that they want to tie the knot eventually — they’ve been candid about their love and their support for each other as a happy, blended family.

Back in early 2022, the Oscar winner spoke with AARP The Magazine about how she believes she’s “found my person” in Hunt.

“My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. This makes me happy,’ ” Berry said at the time.

“It was a very real moment for all of us,” the Bruised director continued. “I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. I have two children, Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions.”

Berry and Hunt are also open about their passion for each other on social media. In March, Berry took a moment to wish her boyfriend a happy 54th birthday.

“Don’t count your candles baby, just enjoy the beautiful glow! Happy Birthday with ya fine a–?,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of them together on Instagram.

Berry also shared a rather saucy post on Instagram for Valentine’s Day, teasing that Hunt and her would be having some romantic fun that day.

The actress shared a playful video of Hunt while he was on a business call. “It’s Valentine’s Day and he’s WOOORRRKKIINNNGGG! But tonight he’ll be working on me ?Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! ??.”

The video showed a split screen of Hunt on the phone and Berry making silly faces as she reacted to his conversation, telling the camera, “Money, honey!”

via: PEOPLE