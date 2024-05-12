Whoopi Goldberg Talks Romance: Dates ‘Can’t Spend the Night’ but ‘Hit-and-Runs’ Are Great | lovebscott.com

Whoopi Goldberg prefers experiences with romantic partners to be brief.

The “Sister Act” star who has famously shared her disinterest in marriage, said she’s still not interested in getting married — but does enjoy a “hit-and-run” hookup.

“I am fundamentally a selfish person and I’ve found that because I have a wonderful kid and a son-in-law and three grandkids and one great-grand[kid], that I don’t have time for a whole lot of other people coming into my life,” she shared on Thursday’s episode of “The Don Lemon Show.”

“Hit and runs are great, I don’t mind those,” Goldberg admitted. “But, you can’t spend the night.”

Lemon, 58, then asked the “View” co-host if her hookups “still happen” while offering her a fist bump.

“Oh, yeah,” Goldberg emphasized.

She noted that she had to give herself “permission” to express those feelings due to the stigma around not wanting marriage or the traditional relationship.

“You have this whole line of words that are stacked up in your head about what you are if you say a hit and run is where you want to be and you don’t want to be married,” she said.

The “Color Purple” actress also noted that she felt like she was trying to figure out marriage because she saw other people’s happiness in their unions.

“What I didn’t realize was that I had figured it out,” she continued. “I just was surprised by the fact that I didn’t really want it, but I liked to hit and run. And my mother said, well maybe you should just throw a party from now and on and not get married anymore.”

Now, at 68 years old, Goldberg said she doesn’t have time for the “give and take” of marriage anymore.

“It requires a lot,” she said. “I want to see you when I see you and then you go.”

Goldberg, who shut down speculation about her sexuality last year, has been candid about her three marriages and divorces.

In an episode of “The View,” the EGOT winner said she was “dancing and prancing” every time she got divorced.

Goldberg was first married to drug counselor Alvin Martin in 1973 when she was just 18 years old. They divorced after six years of marriage and share daughter Alexandrea, 51.

She later tied the knot with Dutch cinematographer David Claessen in 1986. They split two years later.

In 1994, the “Lion King” voice actress wed actor Lyle Trachtenberg. They called it quits after one year of marriage.

