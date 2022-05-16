'9-1-1' Renewed for Season 6 at Fox

The Ryan Murphy-produced hit ‘9-1-1’ is coming back for a sixth season on Fox.

The first-responder drama series stars Angela Bassett as Field Sergeant Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Capt. Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Chimney Han, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

via Variety:

“9-1-1’s” return for a Season 6 was never in doubt, but rather held up by contract talks with talent due to it being a negotiation year for the cast. With finalization of renewals for “9-1-1” and “The Resident” having taken longer than expected, Fox did not reveal its fall schedule — one that is likely to include both series when all is said and done — Monday ahead of its upfronts presentation. Instead, chief Charlie Collier and his team unveiled their overall programming strategy for the 2022-23 slate and held a press call during which they fielded a question about “The Masked Singer’s” recent inclusion of Rudy Giuliani as a contestant.

Rockmond Dunbar really missed out on another good check for not wanting to get vaccinated. That’s unfortunate.