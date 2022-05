Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially husband and wife.

While it was reported that they tied the knot on Sunday in Santa Barbara, California — neither of them commented publicly on the ceremony…until now.

With a series of black and white photos, Kourtney and Travis formally announced their nuptials.

Take a look:

