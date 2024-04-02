‘9-1-1’ Renewed For Eighth Season By ABC | lovebscott.com

“9-1-1” has been renewed for Season 8 at ABC.

via: Deadline

The season seven premiere of 9-1-1 in March delivered a cumulative audience of 11.76 million total viewers within the first seven days, and marked the series’ highest-rated multiplatform telecast in nearly two years in Adults 18-49. It paid homage to the disaster thriller The Poseidon Adventure.

The drama stands as ABC’s most-watched current series across all platforms this season.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

9-1-1 moved to ABC after six seasons on Fox, where it was consistently one of the highest-rated shows. It now fits nicely into ABC’s Thursday lineup with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, both of which do well for for the Disney-owned broadcaster. This week’s new episode will mark the series’ 100th episode.

Murphy now has two series on ABC after he sold Dr. Odyssey with Joshua Jackson. As the title suggests, Dr. Odyssey is believed to be a medical procedural that takes place on a cruise ship.