50 Cent Shares Plans to Make Doc on CEO Shooting Suspect: ‘I Kinda Like This Killer’

50 Cent has announced his plan to make a documentary about Luigi Mangione — the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), the Hip-Hop mogul took to social media to share his fascination with Mangione, calling the accused shooter “special.” In his now-deleted post, 50 Cent revealed that he had come across a portion of Mangione’s alleged manifesto and felt compelled to bring the story to light.

“I don’t know, I kinda like this killer,” 50 wrote. “I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn’t understand.”

The manifesto, which was allegedly recovered by police, caught 50 Cent’s attention for its chilling content and the level of detail in Mangione’s explanation of the murder.

A highlighted portion read: “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, and a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald’s employee recognized him and alerted authorities. Upon his capture, police discovered multiple fake IDs, a 3D-printed “ghost gun” with a silencer, and clothing matching witness descriptions of the suspect.

Currently facing charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery, and providing false identification to authorities, Mangione has been denied bail. He is now awaiting extradition to New York, where he will stand trial for his involvement in the crime.

While the case remains under investigation, 50 Cent’s interest in Mangione’s story has sparked a wave of intrigue within the Hip-Hop community, with the rapper-turned-producer eager to explore the complexities of an alleged killer he describes as “special.”

