50 Cent Says Upcoming Diddy Documentary Is a ‘Difficult Project’ Amid Rising Accusations: ‘It’s Become an Octopus’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

50 Cent is one of Diddy’s most vocal opps these days, taking every chance he gets to clown him for his abhorrent allegations and one-up him as a businessman. But that rivalry has a couple of challenges on the horizon. One of them concerns Fif’s purported documentary on the Sean Combs scandal, which will apparently move to Netflix.

The “In Da Club” rapper joined GMA3: What You Need to Know on Friday (Dec. 13), where he referred to his longstanding “beef” with the disgraced rapper as more of a “competitive energy.” Of the upcoming documentary, which is directed by Alexandria Stapleton, he explained, “It’s a difficult project because every day there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened. It’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on there.”

When asked if he expected the slew of sexual assault accusations against Diddy, 50 Cent replied, “No, not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place.”

50 confirmed that he’s prepping the documentary back in September. The untitled work will reportedly focus on claims about Combs’ alleged history of sexual assault and abuse, which investigators allege stretches back decades. “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 and Stapleton previously said in a joint statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.”

via: Billboard