50 Cent Ripped for Using Michael K. Williams’ Death to Promote TV show, Liquor [Photos]

50 Cent is facing major backlash following insensitive comments he made regarding the recent tragic passing of veteran actor, Michael K. Williams, while seemingly promoting Fif’s Starz TV series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The 46-year-old rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, on Monday posted some emojis of wide-open eyes alongside a screenshot of The Post’s exclusive report breaking news of “The Wire” star’s death in Brooklyn.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele,” Jackson wrote, plugging the Starz show, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” based on his childhood in Queens.

“R.I.P micheal k williams,” he wrote, misspelling the actor’s name — and following it with hashtags promoting his line of wine and cognac.

Fiddy soon deleted the post after getting a torrent of abuse for it — but then also posted a throwback to his beef with Williams that started over a separate, fatal feud between mutual friends of theirs, using a screenshot from Page Six.

“Don’t ever try to understand me. I’m different. I don’t do all the fake love s–t,” Jackson wrote.

He has since deleted that post, too — but not before both were widely shared and eviscerated online.

“50 Cent is my favorite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny,” one fan wrote. “He is a bi*** for that, can’t defend the n—a no mo,” the fan insisted, adding, “RIP Michael Williams.”

“Idc what anyone says, using someone’s tragic & untimely death to promote your own show with an insensitive ass caption is VILE,” someone named Dedee wrote.

“50 Cent has always been ignorant, but this is crossing the line.”

Another one-time fan called the rapper “honestly disgusting and disrespectful as hell for this post.”

“So lame for this…..Sending my condolences to the family of Michael K. Williams,” she wrote.

“50 cent a hoe for this,” another person wrote — with a follower even reckoning that “@50cent should go to jail for that post.”

“Dude real live used a tragedy to promote his s–t,” another disgruntled fan added.

Jackson has not addressed the backlash since delating the posts.

Too far 50.