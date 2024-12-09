Home > NEWS

50 Cent Reacts To Jay-Z Being Accused Of Sexual Assault

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

50 Cent is weighing on the shocking allegations against Jay-Z.

As previously reported, on Dec.8, a lawsuit was filed against Jay-Z and Diddy, accusing them both of sexual assault. Both Jay-Z and Diddy quickly denied those allegations, as they say they’re a victim of “blackmail.”

“What he had calculated was the nature of the allegations, and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Jay-Z said in a statement posted to Roc Nation’s X account. “No, sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a very public fashion. So, no, I will not give you one red penny!”

The Brooklyn native goes on to express how these allegations can affect his children and family. “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

Like most of the public, 50 Cent weighed in on the claims. Writing via Instagram, “Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl. I’m just asking for a friend !..”

via: Hot97

