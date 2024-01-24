50 Cent Denies Ozempic Use, Attributes 40-Pound Weight Loss to Working Out and Abstinence

50 Cent is shedding pounds — and he says it’s without the use of popular weight loss drugs such as Ozempic.

via Complex:

The 48-year-old mogul explained in a video posted on Instagram Wednesday that he has lost over 40 pounds by working out—and nothing more. The multihyphenate shared he has gone from 253 pounds down to 210. He also denies rumors of Ozempic use.

“You wanna talk about weight loss?” 50 says in the clip. “I was in the gym, I was working the fuck out, man. And they say it’s Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You seen me on tour.

50 Cent has also been sticking to his goal of practicing abstinence, claiming the pursuit has helped him “train harder.”

“I’m focused man, practicing abstinence is helping me train harder,” he wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. “I feel great I think more people should try it.”

Shortly after New Year’s Day, 50 revealed on Instagram that he’d be abstinent heading into 2024. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” he wrote. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

50 Cent is heading into the home stretch of the Final Lap Tour, which has two shows scheduled for Houston and Phoenix in March. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, 50 embarked on a tour that has not only taken him across the globe over the span of five months, but also provided him with some incredible cardio.

He could be telling the truth…but he could also be lying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)