5 Ex-Memphis Officers Involved In Tyre Nichols Beating Death Indicted On Federal Charges

Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing.

via: BET

The ex-officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. – face several charges, including deprivation of rights, the use of excessive force and conspiracy to witness-tamper.

Shocking police bodycam video shows several officers pulling Nichols, 29, from his vehicle during a Jan. 7 traffic stop for alleged reckless driving and brutally beating him for no apparent reason. Nichols, the father of a 4-year-old son, died three days later in a hospital. According to authorities, the traffic stop led to a “confrontation” and Nichols fled the scene on foot as he was pursued by police.

In a separate state prosecution, the officers pleaded not guilty in February to second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

In July, the Justice Department launched a pattern or practice investigation of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department to determine whether the police systemically uses excessive force and discriminates against Black residents.