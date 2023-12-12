2 Chainz Counts His Blessings After Miami Car Crash, Shares Scary Picture of Aftermath: ‘Things Could Have Been Worse’

2 Chainz has been putting the petal to the metal while promoting his collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove. Unfortunately, the “Lost Kings” rapper was rushed to the hospital after his last public appearance in Miami, Florida.

via: Billboard

2 Chainz is counting his blessings after a scary car crash on Saturday morning in Miami that landed the rapper in a hospital. The 46-year-old MC posted a video soon after in which he was seen being loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher, with a zoom out to show a black Tesla with a totaled front end.

“This the car that hit us from behind..Praise God for the blessings , Things could have been worse , but it wasn’t , don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me,” 2 Chainz wrote on Monday (Dec. 11) in an Instagram post displaying the near-total destruction of the front end of the vehicle he said struck his car. “Sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing , but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me , I’m good , shake back king.”

In an accompanying video, we see what appears to be 2 Chainz’s hand holding a medical breathing device as he prepares to board a private plane.

Following the crash, TMZ reported that 2 Chainz suffered neck injuries in the accident and was in stable condition at a local hospital. According to reports at the time, 2 Chainz’s car was reportedly struck from behind by a Tesla while the rapper — who was in town for Art Basel — was driving on I-95. There were no fatalities in the accident, but at least one other unidentified male was transported to the hospital; TMZ reported that authorities suspected the other driver may have been under the influence.

2 Chainz recently released his joint album with Lil Wayne, Welcome to ColleGrove.

See 2 Chainz’s post below.