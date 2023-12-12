Bre Tiesi Settles Lawsuit Over 2021 Car Accident Causing 'Loss of Unborn Child'

Bre Tiesi has agreed to settle the lawsuit against Keshunna Latrice Parker, after claiming a car crash caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

Newly filed court docs submitted on December 8 show the settlement is conditional.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the settlement date,” the filing stated. The date listed was April 8, 2024.

In her lawsuit, Tiesi claimed the woman “operated their vehicle negligently and carelessly, proximately causing property damage and personal injury” after the accident in July 2021.

The real estate agent said she was rear-ended in Burbank, California, near the Warner Bros. Studios lot.

She claimed to have “sustained serious injuries and damages, including but not limited to physical injuries, loss of an unborn child, costs of past and future medical treatment of such injuries, pain and suffering, and other consequential damages [due to the crash],” according to the shock filing.

The father of her unborn child was not mentioned in the docs viewed by RadarOnline.com.

Six months after the incident, news broke that Tiesi was expecting a child, son Legendary, with Nick Cannon. The Selling Sunset star welcomed their baby boy in June 2022.

Tiesi’s gender reveal party was hosted by Cannon in January 2022 after she finalized her divorce from ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2021.

As for how they are doing now, “I love Nick,” she told her castmates on season 7 of the Netflix show. “I’m happy with my relationship—however that is—and like, if I date, I date.”

“I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t,” she confessed. “And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

Tiesi also defended the Wild ‘N Out star, who has welcomed his 12 children with six different women, during season 6. “You’re judging me based off of my man and how he lives his life,” she fired back at a costar. “You do not have to understand my relationship. Nobody does, because I do not give a f— if they understand my relationship.”