11-year-old Boy Dead in Accident at Iowa Theme Park

An accident at a theme park in Altoona, Iowa has left one person dead and three injured.

via: NBC News

Six people were riding together on the Raging Rivers attraction at Adventureland Park on Saturday when their raft overturned, according to the theme park’s Facebook page. Four people were injured, one with a minor injury and three others who were in critical condition, the park and Altoona police said.

An 11-year-old boy, identified as Michael Jaramillo, died from his injuries, Altoona police said Monday. Another minor remains in critical condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jaramillo family as they navigate the heartbreaking loss of their child,” the police statement said.

Adventureland posted an update to its Facebook page Monday announcing the death and adding that the park is cooperating with authorities.

“At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite,” the park said.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and the ride remains closed during the investigation. Adventureland said that the Raging Rivers attraction was inspected as recently as Friday and that no issues were found.

According to reports, another person died from the ride before. In 2016, a 68-year-old staff member hurt himself when he was working on the ride, just a few days after starting his summer gig. He was assisting a rider out of a raft when he fell onto the conveyor belt, leading to a skull fracture and a major brain injury. He passed away four days later.