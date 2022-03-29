  1. Home
  2. News

Zoë Kravitz Shades Will Smith’s Oscars Slap & Gets Dragged on Social Media for...All Types of Things

March 29, 2022 9:04 PM PST

Zoë Kravitz shaded Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars Sunday night.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself posing on the red carpet with the caption: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Needless to say, social media did NOT take well to Zoë’s comments and she’s been getting dragged all night — and they’re pulling out every receipt they can find.

Take a look:

Yikes.

Share This Post

Tags:Will SmithZoe Kravitz