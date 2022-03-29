Zoë Kravitz Shades Will Smith’s Oscars Slap & Gets Dragged on Social Media for...All Types of Things

Zoë Kravitz shaded Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars Sunday night.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself posing on the red carpet with the caption: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Needless to say, social media did NOT take well to Zoë’s comments and she’s been getting dragged all night — and they’re pulling out every receipt they can find.

Take a look:

zoe kravitz is funny. will never forgetting working at essence and us trying to book her for interviews/covers/events/etc and her team declining bcuz we "aren't her audience" ? — Bradford (@brxdford) March 29, 2022

Nothing will ever beat how quickly the internet will switch up on someone. Yesterday Zoe Kravitz was the sexiest woman ever and today she has to beat predator allegations. — Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) March 29, 2022

just found out zoe kravitz not gang pic.twitter.com/k6Mw5wOOb8 — DO I LOOK HAPPY? (@trinitykelia) March 29, 2022

zoe kravitz just mad at will smith for telling her to stay away from his son that's why she said all that https://t.co/NUV3SrVBLu — brooke (@katethonys) March 29, 2022

I guess Zoe Kravitz prefers when people get assaulted backstage, like her friend Alexander Wang does it. — Elfed Up Shawty (@Lamiasdottir) March 29, 2022

zoe kravitz being friends with a literal abuser yet saying will smith was wrong is hilarious. industry in a nutshell — kentrell’s wife (@1minajesty) March 29, 2022

the way everyone is all pulling out these receipts on zoe kravitz makes me think y’all been waiting for her cancellation pic.twitter.com/CZat225S8I — tye ? (@SPlDEYRED) March 29, 2022

cannot believe y’all were just sitting on all of these zoe kravitz receipts pic.twitter.com/Nv4ZezSfeJ — rae ?? (@raehasasword) March 30, 2022

zoe kravitz after posting that corny ass caption pic.twitter.com/qQfPnIOieF — nana (@drakeydrake123) March 29, 2022

all zoe kravitz and jim carrey had to do was mind their business… pic.twitter.com/QJhJyh0Mjo — #CloseTheCamps (@karina_reyy) March 29, 2022

zoe kravitz should've just sat there and ate her food why does every celebrity feel the need to make a statement about this incident pic.twitter.com/4CdEUGDk6B — e (@serpentarq) March 29, 2022

so if zoë kravitz hadn’t posted that caption u guys would have just let us live in ignorance to the fact that she’s a FREAK??? pic.twitter.com/DPSna23KNg — ? (@natashassub) March 29, 2022

Yikes.