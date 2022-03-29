Doja Cat Reiterates She’s Retiring After Apologizing Over Comments About Quitting Music: 'Yes the F*ck I Am'

Doja Cat is going back and forth over her future in music.

The artist took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to Florida radio station MIX 105.1, who wrote, “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring,” alongside an article about her aforementioned apology.

“Yes the fuck I am,” Doja responded to the tweet.

The statement arrives just days after she took to Twitter to announce that she planned on quitting music.

“I don’t give a fuck anymore,” she wrote Thursday night. “I fuckin quit. I can’t wait to fucking disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me; music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this. This is a fucking nightmare. Unfollow me.”

On Saturday, Doja appeared to have a change of heart, as she jumped on Twitter to issue an apology to her fans for her previous comments.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,” she reflected in a series of tweets. “I do owe people shit. I owe a lot.”

Doja continued, “I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

From there, she insisted that she was sorry for her actions, writing, “I am,” in response to an earlier tweet in which she said she was not sorry for anything she said.

We hope Doja finds peace.

