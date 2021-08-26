Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Finalize Divorce Amid Channing Tatum Rumors

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have finalized their divorce amid rumors she has already moved on with Channing Tatum.

via Page Six:

The “Big Little Lies” star, who has been rendezvousing with Channing Tatum as of late, finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman earlier this week after two years of marriage, “Entertainment Tonight” reported.

Kravitz, 32, filed for divorce from the “Love” actor, 33, in December 2020 after they married in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris.

The actress shared photos from her and Glusman’s wedding six months later to honor her dress designer and friend Alexander Wang, but she appears to have deleted the snaps in the midst of their split.

It doesn’t appear that Zoë is too heartbroken about the breakup, as rumors of a relationship between her and Tatum, 41, sparked in January.

Page Six spotted the “High Fidelity” alum and the “Magic Mike” hunk at a supermarket together in upstate New York earlier this week.

They were also seen riding a bike together in New York City just days prior, with Zoë wrapping her arms around Tatum for photographers to see.

Hollywood’s newest could-be couple reportedly met on the set of Zoë’s directorial debut, “Pussy Island,” in which Tatum plays the lead role.

The “Step Up” actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 8-year-old daughter Everly. The former couple finalized their divorce in November 2019 after 10 years of marriage.

Zoe and Channing? She might be too much for him to handle.