Zoë Kravitz Breaks Her Silence About Split from Channing Tatum: ‘I Care for Him Very Much’

Zoë Kravitz is grateful for the personal and professional journey she and ex-fiancé Channing Tatum took together during the course of their relationship.

In a new interview, Kravitz balked at the idea that her breakup from Tatum changed how she feels about their film, “Blink Twice.”

“Not at all,” she told Elle for her March 2025 cover story, published Tuesday. “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.”

Kravitz shared that “it warms [her] heart” hearing moviegoers praise Tatum’s performance in the 2024 psychological thriller, which she directed.

“I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together,” she enthused.

Kravitz, 36, went on to describe Tatum, 44, as a catch — both personally and professionally.

“He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” she told the magazine with a smile.

“He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

News broke in October 2024 that the former couple had split after three years together.

A source subsequently told Page Six exclusively that there was “no bad blood” between the pair, adding, “They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways.”

Kravitz and Tatum met in 2021 while working on “Blink Twice” and got engaged two years later.

They made their red carpet debut at the flick’s August 2024 premiere, just two months before calling it quits.

Despite their breakup, Kravitz and Tatum are set to share the screen again in “Alpha Gang,” an alien-invasion comedy that reportedly begins filming this spring.

The “Big Little Lies” actress, who is the daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and “The Cosby Show” star Lisa Bonet, was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

The “Magic Mike” star, meanwhile, was married to his “Step Up” co-star Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, and they share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

via: Page Six