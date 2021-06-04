Zayn Malik Gets Into Near Brawl Outside NYC Bar [Video]

Pop star Zayn Malik narrowly avoided a punch up outside a New York bar in the early hours of Friday (04Jun21) after becoming involved in a heated argument.

via: The Blast

The former One Direction singer was recently spotted outside a New York City bar getting into a verbal argument which escalated to pushing, shoving and restraining.

According to reports, Malik got into a confrontation with another man outside a Manhattan bar in the early hours of June 4.

A homophobic slur was heard during the shouting and Zayn ended up shirtless.

Going shirtless typically is a sign it’s about to go down.

Reports go on to say things escalated at around 2AM outside of Amsterdam Billiards Club while Malik was smoking a cigarette. A group of guys came out of a neighboring bar called, Little Sister Lounge.

That is when all hell broke loose and words were exchanged.

Reportedly the group of males from Little Sister Lounge were the ones who wanted to start something with Malik.

It’s been reported one of the males lunged at Malik and allegedly called him the ‘f’ word. Malik standing his ground threw some insults back.

The verbal altercation nearly escalated into something physical; however, no punches were thrown and police did not get involved according to reports.

This isn’t the first time the singer has gotten into an altercation with a group of guys.

Back in February 2020, Jake & Logan Paul got into with the new dad after the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight in Las Vegas.

All this video proves is how much jake harasses Zayn that night and even followed Zayn to his hotel room. The one time Zayn comes out to a big event and this is what happens to him smh ? #respectzayn #zayn #JakePaul #ZaynDeservesBetter #ZAYN #ZaynEndedJakePaul pic.twitter.com/UZ6uJCvz4j — Jikooker247 (@1dzarry247) February 26, 2020