Yung Miami Partners With Diddy’s REVOLT for New Series ‘Caresha Please’ [Video]

Yung Miami has an all-new deal with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ multimedia company REVOLT.

via: Rap-Up

One half of City Girls has announced her own multi-platform series, “Caresha Please,” which premieres Thursday, June 9 at 5 p.m. ET as part of REVOLT’s new podcast network.

The first episode will feature a sit-down interview with Sean “Diddy” Combs. During the candid conversation, the couple will discuss their much-talked-about relationship as well as Diddy’s new R&B label Love Records.

In a clip from the episode, the “Top Notch” rapper puts Puff in the hot seat as she grills him about their love life. “What you like about me? Why you fu**in’ with a City Girl?” she asks the hip-hop mogul.

Executive produced by Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Quality Films, “Caresha Please” will feature “real, raw, and uncut” conversations with the biggest names in hip-hop.

“Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on ‘Caresha Please.’ Nothing is off limits,” said Yung Miami.

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture,” added Sean “Diddy” Combs, Founder & Chairman of REVOLT. “Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

“Caresha Please” will be available on all major podcast platforms and streaming on REVOLT’s app, YouTube channel, and watchREVOLT.com.