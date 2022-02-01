YoungBoy Never Broke Again Calls Out Label Amid Claim He’s Being Blackballed: ‘They Not Gone Support You’ [Photo]

NBA YoungBoy recently put his record label on blast and advised other artists to stay away from them.

via: Complex

Currently holding the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 with Colors, YoungBoy is claiming he’s being “blackballed” in a new post that was seemingly shared to his YouTube channel, per DJ Akademiks.

“I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts,” YoungBoy reportedly wrote. “I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me don’t sign to Atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.”

Complex has reached out to a label rep for YoungBoy Never Broke Again for additional information on what’s happening between him and the label.

This isn’t the first time YB has aired out his industry grievances, as he told Akademiks in December during a lengthy Off the Record discussion that he had one more album left in his Atlantic contact following the release of Sincerely, Kentrell. After dropping a tape, he said the album was soon to come.

“They ain’t gonna come back to me, because I ain’t trying to hear shit they got to say,” NBA YoungBoy said of his relationship with the label, adding that he has no interest in continuing the contract beyond his required releases.

Fans are now taking to Atlantic’s Instagram page to flood the label’s comment sections with claims that the label removed—and re-added—YB’s tape from streaming services, and requesting the Atlantic give the rapper his masters.

This comes nearly two years after YB opened up about the “dirty game” of wanting full ownership of his masters—something he claimed was declined by his label. While he didn’t mention a label by name, he wrote that he “said they can have the next 4 albums free all I want is my masters in still got told no.”

What’s going on with Atlantic and their artists.