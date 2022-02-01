  1. Home
  2. News

Meek Mill Claims Atlantic Records Tried to Separate Him From Roddy Ricch and Rick Ross [Photos]

February 01, 2022 8:35 PM PST

Meek Mill is putting Atlantic Records on blast.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (Feb. 1), the Dreamchaser emcee took to Twitter to provide some insight into his frustration with the record label.

In a series of tweets, the Philly native claimed he was robbed of the opportunity to sign Roddy Ricch and has been intentionally distanced from the Compton star following his success.

“So look I made Atlantic Records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail,” he penned. “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label separated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and Rozay.”

“I had to think Roddy didn’t come to me he was on his own grind … they bought him to me and cut me out soon as the money came,” he elaborated. “…The label should of paid me not ‘Roddy’ then they fed him like I was tryna lock him in … I was tryna help and eat ain’t get a dolla from label!”

According to Meek, Atlantic also failed to cover the marketing expenses for his Expensive Pain album and has prohibited him from releasing new music.

“They didn’t put nothing into Expensive Pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions …,” he tweeted. “How would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies ‘ I don’t.”

“If I didn’t have millions I’d prolly do something crazy. They outsmarting young Black kids taking advantage and calling it business!” he continued. He also encouraged artists to “speak up and tell the truth while you winning not when you down!”

See Meek’s tweets below.

Share This Post

Tags:Atlantic RecordsMeek Mill