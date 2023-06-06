Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Violating Probation in RICO Case

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk has been sentenced.

via: Rolling Stone

Quantavious Grier, the brother of Young Thug, has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV reported on Monday.

According to WSB-TV, Grier, 34, who performs under the name Unfoonk, pleaded guilty in December to violating Georgia’s RICO Act and theft by receiving stolen property in connection to the YSL case involving Young Thug and other affiliates. As part of his plea deal, Grier was sentenced to 12 years with two years commuted and 10 years probation.

On May 4, Grier was arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, per WSB-TV, and investigators determined that the artist violated the terms of his probation as part that deal.

The Journal-Constitution reported that Grier’s 10-year probation prohibited the artist from possessing a gun, as well as contacting other defendants (including his brother) until the case was over. The plea deal also included 750 hours of community service, and placed him under a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Ural Glanville said that Grier had failed to pay his $141.08 in probation fees or start his community service. Glanville emphasized that the deciding factor in his sentencing was being caught with a firearm. “Part of the special condition was that you weren’t supposed to possess a gun,” he added. Although Grier’s attorney, Nicole Moorman, requested a probation revocation of two years in prison and argued the YSL case was her client’s first felony conviction, the judge handed down the longer sentence.

“The issue I find aggravating in this particular circumstance are several. You got arrested with a gun within six months of you being placed on probation,” Judge Glanville said. “All you had to do was complete your probation and do what you were supposed to do. Instead, you were out riding around with a gun in your car.”