Young Thug Shows Love To Gunna Despite Snitching Allegation

Young Thug appears to still be standing by Gunna, showing love to his YSL artist in a subtle and relatively unexpected way on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Thursday, April 27 that the YSL Records founder had updated his Instagram bio. It now includes a link that leads his followers to the streaming links to Gunna’s latest album “DS4Ever”, which arrived just months before they were arrested.

While the move has led fans to scratch their heads, some people believed that Thug and Gunna had some sort of agreement to allow the latter makes money while the former takes all the blame and remains in jail.

“We don’t know what agreement they had , they brothers,” one person commented. Another claimed, “been said he told this man to get out, so he can make the money for the team.”

“Bet money is was YT told gunna to say all that s**t in court so they can make they money off the music while he in prison,” a third added. Someone else weighed in, “How else he finna pay for them lawyer fees.”

Thug and Gunna along with over a dozen of their fellow YSL members were put behind bars as part of a sweeping RICO indictment in May 2022. On December 14, Gunna pleaded guilty to a single charge of racketeering and was sentenced to five years in prison, with one year commuted to time served and the rest of the sentence suspended subject to probation conditions, including 500 hours of community service. He was released from jail on the same day.

While Gunna has been freed, Thug is facing multi gang-related charges and has been hit with eight counts in violation of the RICO Act, in addition to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun charges. He has also been deemed the ringleader by prosecution. His trial has been ongoing since January.