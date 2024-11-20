Young Thug Is Reportedly Being Sued For Selling His Catalog Rights In 2021 While Under An Existing Contract

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Young Thug is reportedly being sued for singing two conflicting publishing deals by one of the music publishing companies, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).

The case centers on allegations that Thug signed a lucrative $16 million publishing agreement with Kobalt Music in 2021, even though AEG claims it already held the rights to his catalog.

AEG argues that in 2017, Thug entered into a contract that included a $5.25 million loan. The company maintains that after Thug defaulted on the loan, he transferred the copyright to his publishing catalog. Furthermore, AEG asserts that the deal granted them exclusive rights to promote Thug’s live performances due to his failure to repay the loan.

After Thug sold his publishing rights in 2021, AEG filed suit. However, the case was delayed following his arrest in the high-profile RICO case involving his YSL collective. With Thug now out on bail, AEG is demanding repayment of the original $5.25 million loan, plus interest, as well as any proceeds from his agreement with Kobalt.

In 2022, AEG filed a lawsuit against Young Thug, demanding nearly $6 million for breaching their contract. The company accused the rapper of bypassing their exclusive rights to promote his concerts, continuing to book shows independently, and pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars in performance fees.

Kathleen Jorrie, AEG’s attorney, stated, “Despite granting AEG the exclusive right to promote Mr. Williams’ concert performances under the 2017 Artist Agreement, YSL and Mr. Williams failed to honor their obligations, disregarding AEG’s rights, performing concerts without involvement, and keeping all proceeds.”

The lawsuit further claimed that Thug had used parts of his intellectual property as collateral in the deal, giving AEG the authority “to seize control of the Young Stoner Life brands, parts of his publishing catalog, and the Young Thug trademark.” Thug has not yet responded to the legal claims, and it remains uncertain whether the lawsuit will affect his ongoing probation.

